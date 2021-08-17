Theater Chain Names [SPOILERS] In Venom: Let There Be Carnage Cast

Leading man, producer and co-writer Tom Hardy has been artfully dodging any potential spoilers while discussing Venom: Let There Be Carnage, even if he refused to confirm or deny whether or not Stephen Graham’s Mulligan would follow in the footsteps of his comic book counterpart by bonding with a symbiote and becoming Toxin.

Then again, perhaps the plot really is as straightforward as Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady becoming Carnage, roping in Naomie Harris’ Shriek as his second and waging all-out war on Eddie Brock, in a sequel that looks to be a substantial upgrade over its predecessor, even if it was hit with yet another delay that means fans won’t get the chance to find out for themselves until October 15th.

However, a recent Let There Be Carnage listing from the United Kingdom’s Vue cinema chain may have given away a pretty sizeable spoiler after naming J.K. Simmons as part of the cast, which you can see below.

J.K. Simmons as J Jonah Jameson is in Venom 2 Let There Be Carnage. Leaked by Vue Cinema. Thanks for pointing this out @knight99_death pic.twitter.com/NRnjaTh2V8 — Spider-Man & More 🌐 (@spidermanworrld) August 16, 2021

Obviously, we’d heard plenty of rumors that the Academy Award winner’s Jonah Jameson was being lined up to reprise the role he shockingly returned to in Spider-Man: Far From Home as part of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, but this is the closest thing we’ve had to an official confirmation.

Simmons has even teased more cameos from his Daily Bugle chief, and it looks as though he could be the connective tissue that leads to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man crossing over to the SPUMC for that long-awaited showdown with Hardy’s Venom. Of course, it isn’t a guarantee as of yet, but being listed as part of the Let There Be Carnage ensemble ahead of tickets going on sale is the strongest indication we’ve had.