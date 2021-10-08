Tom Hardy Teases Plans For More Venom Sequels

A sequel to Ruben Fleischer’s Venom was announced less than a month after the movie hit theaters in October 2018, so by that logic we should expect a follow up for Andy Serkis’ Let There Be Carnage to be given the green light in a matter of weeks, especially when you consider Tom Hardy’s second outing as Eddie Brock scored an even bigger opening weekend at the box office than its predecessor despite the pandemic.

Of course, fans will be hoping that a certain a crossover comes first, but that’s entirely dependent on what the brain trust at both Sony and Marvel Studios have in store. We’re getting Venom and Spider-Man sharing the screen, that much has been confirmed, we just don’t know when we’ll get to see it or how the two will eventually cross paths.

As the star, producer and co-writer of Let There Be Carnage, Hardy will have a huge say in where the franchise goes from here. In a new interview with Digital Spy, he teased that he already knows the general direction the symbiotic superhero is heading, because there’s no point making up projects of such a scale as you go along.

“These things come in threes. If there’s going to be a new one, and they depend heavily on the success of each individual one, so you can’t count on them ever happening again, every one has got to be as if it was the last one. But I think it’s really important, if you go into something, thinking that one, two and three are the same… the same story, the same film. So that you don’t surprise yourself by being caught out by suddenly having to do a third from nowhere. There’s got to be some continuity into a third and fourth and fifth, and if somebody says ‘no’, that’s fine. Let it go, and you move on to something else.”

We’d known for a while that the Venom: Let There Be Carnage credits scene was going to break the internet, and it delivered as expected, but it could also put Hardy and Serkis in a tough spot. The duo might want to focus on a threequel before they get to Spider-Man, but supporters of both comic book universes want it hooked directly to their veins as soon as possible.