Venom: Let There Be Carnage Director Andy Serkis Confirms Spider-Man Crossover Is Coming

It’s 100% official: Spider-Man and Venom will share the big screen together, confirms Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis. If you’ve yet to watch this year’s sequel depicting a symbiotic war, be warned that spoilers aplenty are present from here on out.

That won’t necessarily totally surprise folks who already saw the Tom Hardy-helmed box office smash sequel to the 2018 hit Venom. A post-credit scene heavily teased the introduction of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe when Eddie Brock and his symbiote see a news report about the Web-Slinger following what seemed to be an interdimensional portal opening up.

Now, Serkis is telling the press that a crossover is for certain going to happen, saying their “collision” in the scene marks the beginning of Marvel’s Spider-Man movies crossing over with Sony’s Venom franchise. For half a decade now, the only overlapping section of the Venn diagram that is Sony’s Spider-Verse and Marvel’s MCU was exclusively carried on the shoulders of Holland’s Peter Parker. Neither the previous Venom movie nor Spider-Man Into The Spider-Verse mingled with The Avengers or their affiliates.

Before now, we weren’t even sure if the crossover was really going to happen, as Sony has long held the film rights to Spider-Man, and its side characters, of which they could make their own films with or without Marvel’s involvement. But as Serkis explains, that doesn’t mean the future of Sony’s Spider-Verse will need to adhere very strictly to the carefully deliberate rollout of the MCU’s intricate greater story arcs.

Speaking to ComicBook, Serkis said:

“We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything…The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

We’d love to see Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s Spider-Man tease be confirmation that the symbiote will appear in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, but seeing as how the finer details of the crossover are still being played close to the chest for those in the know, we’ll just have to find out when the MCU and Sony joint project hits theaters on December 21st, 2021.