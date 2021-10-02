Tom Hardy’s Venom Rumored For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Sony’s superhero sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage is going to be the biggest talking point of the weekend by a wide margin, but the chatter hasn’t even been solely restricted to the movie itself. Ever since Tom Hardy began urging fans not to spoil any surprises for audiences who wanted to remain in the dark, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has never strayed too far from the forefront of the conversation.

Director Andy Serkis essentially admitted that the long-awaited crossover is happening, while Hardy has been talking it up for years as something that’s been on his mind, and it wasn’t a coincidence that the studio rebranded their entire comic book franchise as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe when Let There Be Carnage was in the final stages of its marketing push.

We’ll be seeing the symbiote and the web-slinger crossing paths sooner rather than later, and a new rumor from Giant Freakin Robot offers that it’s happening as soon as December’s No Way Home. Admittedly, there’s no further information, evidence or tangible proof beyond that broad statement, but that hardly makes it an impossibility.

In fact, the cavalcade of multiversal villains set for No Way Home makes it clear that Kevin Feige’s MCU is happy to rope in multiple Sony-owned characters in the same movie, so there’s no reason why Venom wouldn’t come along for the ride. We have heard this exact same line of speculation multiple times in the past, though, so we won’t find out for sure until Jon Watts’ threequel comes to theaters.