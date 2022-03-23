You can’t keep a good God of Mischief down. Despite being killed off by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki (or at least a variant of him) continues to have adventures across the MCU. We last saw him in the Disney Plus show Loki, where he became entangled in the multiversal conspiracies of the Time Variance Authority.

The second season of Loki will begin production soon, though a TikTok video released by Hiddleston’s German voice actor Peter Lontzek may hint that the Asgardian prince is set to return even sooner. Translated from German, Lontzek says:

“There’s a new Marvel film I’m currently working on that I’m not allowed to talk about.”

The obvious candidate here is Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently undergoing post-production and reshoots. However, so far there’s been no official confirmation that Loki is in the movie, which makes sense as the ‘prime’ MCU version of the character is dead.

Lontzek’s involvement could either mean that Loki will make a surprise appearance in the movie (and it’d be very fun to see him toying with his depowered brother), or that he could appear in a flashback or voiceover that requires a new recording session. A Thor movie without any Loki at all would be a shame, so let’s hope we get a proper hint soon.

That may come soon. Fans are desperate for a trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder, with many theorizing that they won’t release one as audiences will attend regardless. It’s unlikely Disney and Marvel Studios’ marketing team will be that bold, but the radio silence is intriguing. Perhaps they’re waiting for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to land in May before we go full Asgardian?

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive on July 8, 2022.