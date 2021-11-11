Tom Holland Addresses Venom: Let There Be Carnage Post-Credits Scene

Tom Holland either knows a lot more than he claims to and has officially cast his reputation as a spoiler merchant onto the scrapheap forever, or fans are going to be left crushingly disappointed by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The actor will happily admit that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are in the movie, but he’ll swear until he’s blue in the face that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are not. Factor in all the leaks hitting the internet on an almost daily basis and nobody seems to have a clue what’s going on outside of Sony and Marvel.

Now, Holland is once again playing innocent, after revealing in an interview with Total Film magazine that he remains in the dark about any future plans to either have him team up with or face off against Tom Hardy’s Venom.

“I genuinely don’t know. It was really exciting to be a part of that film. Obviously, Tom Hardy is one of the greatest actors in the world. I’m happy to say that he’s a lovely bloke. But I haven’t really given it very much thought.”

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Poster Teases The Battle Of The Symbiotes 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

So, in essence what we have here is Tom Holland, who plays the character of Spider-Man for Sony, claiming that he doesn’t know if the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, a movie made by Sony that takes place in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, is designed with the idea of having said superheroes share the screen eventually, but we can draw our own conclusions.