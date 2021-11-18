Tom Holland and cast react to Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer in its entirety

Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted its second trailer yesterday to much anticipation from fans and it delivered, trending all over the web for the past day. Prior to its launch, Sony released a teaser for the trailer that saw three of the film’s core cast members watching along without giving anything away. Now we can finally see what they were looking at thanks to a full version of the clip being shared online today.

In the clip shared in full today, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon sit down and watch the entire No Way Home trailer sharing their reactions as they check it out.

Check out @TomHolland1996, @Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon’s full reactions to the trailer! #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters in ONE MONTH on December 17. @SpiderManMovie pic.twitter.com/gHb1Co3Jop — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 18, 2021

The video was filmed on the first day of the film’s press tour. With the trailer in the frame for fans to see the stars commentary makes a lot more sense than it did in the tease which was used to hype up its release.

Still, the excitement remains with Holland saying “I love this movie, when people see it they are going to lose their minds”. Having the running commentary along with the clips from the film the actors also shared some of their experiences filming. The three actors overall seem to have been impressed with the visual effects in the trailer which they likely hadn’t seen before.

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s latest trailer can be seen here and the movie is set to hit theatres for fans around the world to check out on Dec. 17.