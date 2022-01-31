Tom Holland and Florence Pugh have talked about a Spider-Man/Yelena crossover

Tom Holland and Florence Pugh have plenty in common, with both universally beloved British stars having been born in 1996, before going on to rapidly rise to the very top of the Hollywood pile, snagging themselves a blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe role along the way.

Ever since Yelena Belova first burst onto the scene in Black Widow, she’s been one of the most-talked about new additions to the franchise in a long time, to the extent that she was stealing headlines away from Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin in Disney Plus series Hawkeye, which is no easy feat.

As for Holland, he just headlined the sixth highest-grossing movie in the history of cinema, so if the two of them were to cross paths in a feature film somewhere down the line, it’s guaranteed to make a ton of money.

Having admitted before that he’d love to see it happen, the actor went one step further during an appearance on the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, confirming that he’d informally spoken with his opposite number about it.

“It hasn’t been suggested to the big bosses yet, but Florence and I have definitely spoken about it, and hopefully one day we can make that happen. That would be very cool.”

Dolby reveals new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Of course, the increasingly media-savvy Holland made a point of saying it hadn’t been taken up the MCU food chain as of yet, but it’s definitely something Kevin Feige should look into.