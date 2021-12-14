Tom Holland wants Spider-Man to meet Yelena Belova

Even though Phase Four is barely a year old, it’s already given us a cavalcade of instant fan-favorite characters across the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s film and television slate.

Take your pick from WandaVision‘s Agatha Harkness, Loki‘s Mobius or Sylvie, the title hero of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Awkwafina’s Katy, Tony Leung’s Wenwu and pretty much any of the Eternals, and every single one of them has found a place in the heart of at least one fan.

However, Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova may just be the most popular of them all, with Black Widow‘s breakout star trending for weeks on end after she didn’t appear in the first three episodes of Hawkeye, only to send the internet into meltdown when she finally did.

We can now add Tom Holland to the list of Yelena enthusiasts after he revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he’d love to see Peter Parker cross paths with the Red Room assassin somewhere down the line.

“I want to work with Florence Pugh. I think she’s amazing. She’s so good in that movie and all the movies she’s done. I think she’s fantastic. A really cool Spider-Man / Black Widow movie would be a fun little twist.”

Dolby reveals new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, this is something we could definitely get behind, especially when Holland and Pugh are regarded as two of their generation’s brightest stars. No Way Home has reset the board for Spider-Man to a certain degree, so it can’t be ruled out that the actor may get his wish.