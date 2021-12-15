Tom Holland didn’t think Marvel could pull off ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Before we knew that Spider-Man: No Way Home was going to be a multiversal blockbuster, which was obviously well prior to the movie’s official title being revealed, a lot of fans were operating under the impression that Tom Holland’s third solo outing was going to use Kraven the Hunter as its villain.

As it turned out, that wasn’t too wide of the mark after it was revealed the big game hunter was the backup option if the generational saga of multiple villains from the Sam Raimi and Marc Webb franchises didn’t pan out. Holland famously dubbed No Way Home as the single most ambitious standalone superhero film ever made, but he wasn’t always so confident.

In an interview with ScreenRant, the actor admitted that he wasn’t sure Sony and Marvel would be able to pull off the insanely ambitious plans they had in mind, but the rave reviews to have greeted No Way Home so far are a strong clue that it’s worked pretty well in the end.

“I was very excited. I thought it was a really cool idea. In all honesty, I didn’t think it was something that they could pull off. I remember thinking, ‘Oh that’s nice idea. That’s never going to happen, but it’s really cool.’ And here we are promoting the movie. They did it, they pulled it off. They made it happen. So it was incredible.”

The only real question is where the series goes from here, because there’s surely no way Spider-Man: No Way Home can be topped in terms of sheer scale. That’s another question for another day, though, because fans are champing at the bit for Friday to arrive so they can finally see the finished product for themselves.