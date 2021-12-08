Following the news from Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland let slip that the comic book villain known as Kraven the Hunter was almost the main villain of the threequel movie, but that didn’t come to be when the multiverse entered the live-action Spider-Verse. Now, the internet is going cray cray over Kraven.

The actor mentioned the news of this alternative Marvel Cinematic Universe installment in a recent interview, where he noted that Homecoming trilogy director Jon Watts had pitched a fully fleshed-out idea for Kraven.

“For a long time, there was going to be a Kraven movie that was going to be the third movie because things weren’t working out and all sorts of different stuff,” Holland told Collider. “Jon pitched me this Kraven movie, which actually was really cool. I don’t want to talk about it in case that movie ends up happening down the line, but it was fun.”

We now know No Way Home will instead feature a plot involving Holland’s Peter Parker botching a spell by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange meant to make the world forget he is Spider-Man. But things turn sideways, and the spell inadvertently causes villains from other multiverses — like Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, and Jamie Foxx’s Electro — to converge onto Peter’s world.

While fans are obviously still super excited for the threequel that hits theaters next week, the news that we almost got Kraven’s cinematic debut instead blew fans away.

One fan even declared that they would’ve preferred the Kraven story via a set of well-staked “greater than” symbols.

A movie with Kraven hunting Spider-Man while making it extremely personal >>> multiverse shit https://t.co/eSzh4bmuqv — 👑Kingsview👁️ (@Kingsview20) December 8, 2021

Another user remarked how they’d much rather have Kraven than Jared Leto’s Morbius as the next Spidey villain, for instance.

I don’t care what he wants it should be Kraven https://t.co/f6bm9GbRRN — Jamison🍥 (@scootertrav) December 8, 2021

Not everyone is hot on Sony’s siloed universe of Spider-Man characters that are distinct from the Marvel Cinematic Universe but still overlap in some ways. That said, one fan noted how stoked he would be to see Kraven go toe-to-toe with Kraven regardless.

Hopefully in Spider-Man 4 we get to see this, even if it’s the same Kraven from Sony’s universe https://t.co/mzAi7Qkmsq — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) December 8, 2021

And hey, who says we can’t simply merge the Kraven idea and the multiverse idea into one thing, anyway?

Pitch: Kraven hunts Spider-Men across the Multiverse. Tobey's Spider-Man figures this out and travels to Holland's universe with Miles Morales to ask for help. Tobey ends up getting killed by Kraven, which kicks off Miles' arc in the MCU. https://t.co/zYuMv3D2vX — Jack McBryan (@McBDirect) December 8, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters Dec. 17.