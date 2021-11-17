Tom Holland Gets Emotional After New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Airs

Spider-Man: No Way Home finally aired its second trailer today bringing a much better look at the film to eager fans ahead of its December release.

To celebrate the occasion, an event was held in California which included appearances from prominent figures involved with the film, one of which being Spider-Man himself Tom Holland. After the airing of the trailer, Holland spoke with the audience about the film which got quite emotional. The moment was captured by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

Tom Holland is in tears after showing the #SpiderMan trailer. ❤️pic.twitter.com/PAXyDmLWVd — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) November 17, 2021

“It was really overwhelming, you make these films and you’re so attached to it and you give your heart and soul and you dedicate your life to this character and to see it play out on the big screen is so rewarding. And to see your reaction let it means that we’re doing something right and trust me that that is the tip of the iceberg.”

Today’s trailer provided the best look yet at the upcoming film and its plot. It showed fans the first full reveal of the Sinister Six members who weren’t directly showcased in the first trailer including Green Goblin, Sandman, Electro, and Lizard.

The trailer didn’t include cameos from fellow Spider-Men Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as many expected and were hoping it would, but these appearances, if they prove to be true, will likely be kept hidden until the film launches on Dec. 17.

