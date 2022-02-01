Tom Holland capped off his Spider-Man trilogy with a powerful and acclaimed film in the form of No Way Home, a feat that both of his predecessors had already failed at, though despite turning the venture into the sixth highest-grossing film of all time, the actor says that the future of the slinging webhead is uncertain at this point.

If you enjoyed the experience of watching No Way Home, and there’s practically no reason not to if you’re a comic book fan, then you ought to know that we essentially owe this film to Holland and his successful attempt at patching things up between Disney and Sony after they had a bit of a falling out over the threequel a few years ago.

Now, the MCU has properly set up Holland’s Peter Parker as a compelling Spider-Man full of unearthed potential. Though this fresh start is also a scary period for everyone involved. What if things don’t click together for another trilogy as they often have to for productions of this magnitude? What if the next outing merely manages to shadow its former potency?

All of these are valid concerns, which is probably why Tom Holland has revealed in a chat with Entertainment Weekly that the future of Spider-Man is still uncertain. “We’ve had conversations about the potential future of Spider-Man, but at the moment, they are conversations,” He said. “We don’t know what the future looks like.”

Considering the massive success of No Way Home, it seems likely that Spidey will return sooner rather than later whether or not Tom Holland sticks around.

Target unveils exclusive 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Blu-ray cover art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Holland is currently busy promoting his latest film, Uncharted, wherein he plays the iconic Nathan Drake from Naughty Dog’s popular video game franchise, but he’ll no doubt receive a call from Kevin Feige soon to discuss his involvement in the future of the MCU.