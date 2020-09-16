Tom Holland Didn’t Know Jake Gyllenhaal Was Producing His New Movie

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe love the fact that Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr.’s relationship in real life mirrors that of their big screen counterparts, with the young actor admitting that he can always turn to his close friend and mentor for advice. The duo even went hiking together last summer after Sony had shockingly decided to withdraw Spider-Man from the MCU, and the 24 year-old has always had kind words to say about his on and off-screen father figure.

Holland seems like a genuinely nice and enthusiastic dude, and he got on just as well with Spider-Man: Far From Home co-star Jake Gyllenhaal. As well as bringing out the best from each other in the movie, the two became close friends and provided plenty of entertainment on the promotional circuit, lavishing each other with praise at every turn for good measure.

However, it seems some wires got crossed when it came to Netflix’s new psychological thriller The Devil All the Time, as the Uncharted star revealed that he told Gyllenhaal about his latest project during their downtime on Far From Home, only for his buddy to admit that he was actually one of the producers.

“Yeah, funny story. When Jake and I were working together on Spidey 2, he was asking me what I was going to do next. I pitched him this movie and he was like, ‘Wait a minute, I’m producing that movie’. And I was like, ‘Well, I’m in that movie’. I guess someone had like messed up in the email and didn’t tell us that each of us were part of the film.”

The Devil All the Time is only Gyllenhaal’s second credit as a producer after this year’s acclaimed low budget horror Relic, so you can understand why he wouldn’t be shouting from the rooftops that he’s diversifying his career. That being said, it’s still funny to think that the two actors had struck up a close bond while they were together every day on the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home without having the faintest idea that they were going to collaborate again the very near future.