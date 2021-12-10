During his whirlwind press tour of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland has revealed many things, and the most recent reveal tells MCU fans that he now has the original Iron Man helmet.

Appearing on an episode of “Hot Ones,” for First We Feast, Holland reveals, among many things, that during a private screening of Black Panther at Robert Downey Jr’s place in London, the British actor received a very special gift.

“My favorite souvenir was actually given to me – well it wasn’t given to me, it was given to my little brother Paddie. When Black Panther was coming out, Robert Downey Jr. was making Dr. Doolittle in London. And he was staying down the road from where I live. And he invited us to a screening of Black Panther at his house. And Paddie comes running into the room, and he’s holding the original Iron Man helmet, and Downey had given it to him as a gift.”

As far as gifts go, this is an incredible gift that would make any Marvel fan ecstatic, but it makes sense seeming as Holland’s Spider-Man and Downey’s Iron Man shared a close bond during their time together. Holland continues to say reveal just how special the sentiment was for him.

“That’s a really special one for me because I was lucky enough to join the MCU but I joined it very late. And that souvenir, that’s from the original film – that’s the birthplace of this incredible world that Kevin Feige and Marvel have created – and Downey and Favreau kicked off. So to have something from that film is a huge honor.”

While Iron Man’s fate is well known, Spider-Man’s is not, and fans only have less than a week until they see Peter Parker’s latest journey come to life.

Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out December 16