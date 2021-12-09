Tom Holland says Jamie Foxx has the funniest scene in MCU history

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for a heavy reliance on comedy, which often undercuts the dramatic stakes when a serious or heavy moment is almost immediately offset by a well-placed quip, and we can expect the formula to factor heavily into Spider-Man: No Way Home.

After all, the web-slinger is famed for cracking wise in the comic books as he does battle with his opponents, while Tom Holland’s co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon have been known to steal a scene or two. Admittedly, the mockery of Otto Octavius’ name and the eye-rolling “Scooby-Doo this crap” line aren’t the greatest, but No Way Home‘s leading man has teased that an unexpected name has one of the funniest moments in MCU history.

Seven years after going blue and hamming it up in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx’s Electro is back and looking much more serious second time around. However, Sony has now shared a quote from Holland that outlines how the Academy Award winner has a hilarious scene that’s set to go down a storm with fans.

“Jamie Foxx has one of the funniest scenes in any Marvel movie in this film. And it is essentially taking the piss out of all superhero films and I love it. It’s excellent.”

Foxx is no stranger to comedy having gotten his start in stand-up and sitcoms before becoming a major player in Hollywood, and now that Holland has hyped it up so much, we can’t wait to see if the gag in question is even the most hilarious thing in Spider-Man: No Way Home, never mind the entire MCU.