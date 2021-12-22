Tom Holland praises his surprise ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ co-stars

As you may have gleaned from the title, there will be big fat Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers in every sentence from this point on.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, was anybody really surprised by the procession of guest stars that dropped by Spider-Man: No Way Home to say hello? The sheer volume of leaks, rumors, hearsay, and the rest meant that anyone who’d been following the production fully expected Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox to drop by.

That doesn’t mean that it wasn’t awesome because it was most certainly was, and with No Way Home having been in theaters for a week, Marvel has started to peel back the curtain. In an interview published on the company website, Tom Holland shared his experiences of working with Maguire, Garfield, and Cox.

For Sam Raimi’s Spidey, Maguire, Holland revealed that “he was so funny. He was really excited to be back. You could tell it really meant a lot to him. Him putting the suit on again. Us getting back together”. On the return of The Amazing Spider-Man‘s web-slinger, the current incumbent of the spandex praised Garfield by sharing his thoughts that “this film was his way of making peace with Spider-Man. It was such a privilege to work with him. I know that it meant a lot to him”.

As for Cox? Holland revealed that “it’s really interesting doing a scene between two superheroes that has no real superhero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick”. Sounds like he had a great time, and campaigns are already springing up to have all three return to their respective roles in a much larger capacity.