Tom Holland Reportedly Eyed For Star Wars Role

Ever since The Rise of Skywalker once again divided opinion among Star Wars fans while bringing the Skywalker Saga to a close, there’s been little word on the next batch of big screen outings set in a galaxy far, far away unless you count even more behind the scenes upheaval that saw Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss sign on to develop an entire trilogy only to walk away before the ink had even dried on the deal.

The immediate focus is on season 2 of The Mandalorian, which should give us a much better indication of where Star Wars is headed seeing as the sophomore run is set to be an altogether more expansive affair. Of course, we know that Kevin Feige and Taika Waititi both have movies in the very earliest stages of development, but apart from that, there’s no further information about what the Marvel Cinematic Universe alums are cooking up.

Tipster Mikey Sutton is now claiming, though, that Tom Holland is being eyed for a major role in the franchise, but he doesn’t specify whether or not it would be in a feature-length film or a Disney Plus exclusive series. Still, having just wrapped Uncharted and then moved straight onto Spider-Man 3, the 24 year-old actor clearly has no issue with headlining multiple effects-heavy productions in a row, and he’d certainly fit nicely into the franchise.

Although Sutton doesn’t offer any further details, we heard from our own sources six months ago that Feige was interested in having his Peter Parker join the Star Wars universe, and the latest report would seem to indicate that the idea is very much still on the table, even despite Holland’s admittance that he’s not really the biggest fan of the series.