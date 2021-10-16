Tom Holland Reportedly Not In Danger Of Leaving The MCU

The marketing campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home is beginning to heat up, with a pair of fresh images debuting a couple of days ago, along with some insight from leading man Tom Holland about his short and long term future as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

We’ve known for a while that the actor’s contract was set to expire, but alarm bells started ringing in the ears of some fans when he appeared to cast doubt on his return further down the line, as well as describing his third solo outing as the end of a franchise.

Of course, Marvel and Sony are hedging their bets on Holland carrying the property for the foreseeable future, and they’ll happily throw a big pile of money in his direction to get him to resign sooner rather than later. That’s pretty much the gist of a new report from Geekosity, which reiterates that there’s no chance of the 25 year-old walking away.

Based on the post-credits scene of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Holland’s previous comments that he‘d play Spider-Man for as long as he was wanted, No Way Home never felt like the end of the road. It’s definitely going to cap off the arc started in Homecoming, but we’ll almost certainly be seeing his web-slinger back on our screens in the future.