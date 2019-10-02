Apparently Tom Holland Was Responsible For The New Spider-Man Deal

Tom Holland may be an off-screen superhero, too.

The news last week that Sony and Disney had settled their differences herded fans into a collective sigh of relief. Not only will Spider-Man‘s next feature run within the House of Mouse and Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the creative team will, in a lot of viewers’ eyes, be guided by the best hands in the business.

Not that we want to relive those crazy times, but for a while, it wasn’t looking good at all for the web-head. And a new report from THR has revealed that things were apparently much more grim than we’d thought, confirming that there were no secret, behind-the-scenes negotiations between the two studios after all:

“Any partnership between the two for a third installment of the Tom Holland-fronted franchise was “100 percent dead,” according to a source familiar with the negotiations.”

But in the end, it was the 23-year-old actor who swung in and saved the day:

“But in true Peter Parker-underdog fashion, an unlikely hero emerged to reconcile the two warring factions less than six weeks later: Holland himself. Sources say the star, 23, made multiple appeals to Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger and Sony film chairman Tom Rothman to reach a resolution, announced Sept. 27, for Marvel to produce a third Spider-Man movie for Sony, and for the character to appear in at least one additional Disney-Marvel film.”

Now, this not only indicates an impressive resolution to a serious dilemma, but also a sincere level of maturation for the young man, who’d apparently thrown himself into the whirlwinds of one of Hollywood’s most contentious disagreements.

And there’s one more cool factoid: if you read that last sentence, something else might have caught your eye. From the looks of it, Spider-Man will be jumping into the MCU for at least one more go-around after the Far From Home sequel. Which film that may be is still unclear, but with rumors pointing to New Avengers, it’s looking like Marvel’s definitely going to be making the most out of having Tom Holland back in their franchise. Even if it’s only for a limited time. At least, for now. Because let’s be honest, we all know that another deal’s going to be made after this one.