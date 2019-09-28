Tom Holland’s Second MCU Film In New Spider-Man Deal’s Been Revealed

It’s a glorious week to be a Marvel fan. Spider-Man is officially returning to the MCU for the third installment of his franchise, as well as one other movie set in the same cinematic universe. As of yet, the studio hasn’t announced what that second film will be, but sources close to We Got This Covered – the same ones who told us Jonah Hill would have a role in The Batman, that Tom Welling was returning for “Crisis” and that Taskmaster would be the villain of Black Widow – have revealed that the second movie is the next Avengers flick, which will be New Avengers.

The blockbuster is expected to feature a new lineup of superheroes, such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Blade, Shang-Chi, Jane Foster’s Thor and more. Spidey will also be on the team, from what we’re hearing, but unfortunately, it may be a while before we see the project materialize.

After all, we know that there aren’t any Avengers films scheduled for Phase 4 of the MCU and studio president Kevin Feige wants to keep it that way. This next chapter in the all-encompassing series will instead be about new beginnings for familiar superheroes and introductions of some fresh faces. It’s likely, then, that the next installment of the superhero squad saga could take place during Phase 5 or maybe even Phase 6.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos 1 of 23

In any case, it’d definitely make the most sense for New Avengers to be Spidey’s second MCU appearance under this new deal as we’ve heard from numerous outlets that it’d be in some sort of team-up flick similar to Endgame or Civil War, and New Avengers certainly fits that description. Not to mention that it just wouldn’t feel like a proper Avengers movie without Peter Parker there.

Looking closer to home, though, and fans can expect for Spider-Man to show up in the Far From Home sequel on July 16th, 2021, before he heads on over to Sony’s Marvel universe for a few cameos before swinging back to the MCU for New Avengers.