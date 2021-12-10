Tom Holland reveals his Spider-Man inspiration

Tom Holland has been well received by audiences for his authentic portrayal as the web-slinger so it’s no surprise to hear that he did a ton of research and took inspiration from iconic 1980s films to help him in developing the character.

Holland made a recent appearance on the Youtube channel First We Feast for the Season 16 finale of their series Hot Ones, and while he didn’t reveal any spoilers like he did to co-star Zendaya, he did reveal that Spider-Man director Jon Watts assigned a John Hughes movie marathon for the actors to watch which helped shape the way Holland and the others would dress as well as the overall feel of the movies. Holland then went on to say that despite the assigned movies he drew his biggest influence from Back to the Future character Marty McFly.

“The biggest inspiration for me and my biggest goal in playing Spider-Man was I really wanted to be this generation’s Marty McFly…Especially my relationship between me and Downey, to me there’s a lot of similarities between Marty and Doc.”

Eight new 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' promo images show battles with villains 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Holland outlines how Back to the Future displayed the type of relationship and dynamic they wanted to achieve for his interaction between himself and Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. Holland also talked about the vibe of the films having a “happy-go-lucky teenage coming of age high school movie” feel to them which helps set them apart from other superhero films. Holland’s other major inspiration for the character of Spider-Man was the film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off because it follows a character that breaks the rules but he does it for the right reasons.

Audiences can be on the lookout for similarities between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and these ’80s iconic characters when Holland returns to the big screen in Spider-Man: No Way Home which is coming out in cinemas next week with many rumors circulating of the appearance of multiple Spider-Men.