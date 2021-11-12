Tom Holland Says He’ll Help Out His Replacement As Spider-Man

Once Spider-Man: No Way Home comes to theaters in exactly five weeks, Tom Holland will no longer be under contract to play the web-slinging superhero, bringing an end to the six-picture deal he signed ahead of his debut in Captain America: Civil War.

While the actor has cast some vague doubt on his future beyond that, we’re all fully expecting him to suit up and report for duty in many more blockbusters hailing from both Sony and Marvel Studios. However, attempting to muddy the waters once again, Holland revealed to Total Film that he’ll happily offer advice and assistance to his replacement as Peter Parker, whenever that may be.

“When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it’s next year or in five years, I’ll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man. Because it’s huge. It’s absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you’re representing Spider-Man. It’s tough. It’s taxing sometimes. Because sometimes you just want to go to a pub and get absolutely wasted, and not have to worry about the ramifications of the public scrutiny of: ‘Oh my God, what do you mean you got drunk?'”

Presumably, Holland would have received some nuggets of wisdom from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, if the duo are part of Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s current incumbent of the spandex has shot six films under the costume that have been released a little over five years apart, and yet he only turned 25 years old this summer.

That means Holland is still younger than Garfield and Maguire were the first time they suited up as Spider-Man, so the chances are exceedingly high that the role will remain his for the foreseeable future.