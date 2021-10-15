Tom Holland Says Spider-Man 4 Would Be Different From Homecoming Trilogy

Tom Holland may have appeared to cast some doubt on his potential involvement, but Marvel Studios and Sony will be banking that they won’t have to recast the lead role the next time they make a Spider-Man movie, even if it probably won’t be arriving in the two-year interval we’ve come to expect from the most recent trilogy.

The actor’s deal expires after No Way Home, and he’s planning to live it up a little having spent the last five years under contract as the web-slinger, so he’s due a break. No Way Home is set to finish his initial three-film arc in jaw-dropping fashion, with the multiverse coming crashing down around an out of his depth Peter Parker.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 25 year-old admitted that if and when Spider-Man 4 eventually comes around, he wants it to feel completely different to his first trio of outings under the spandex.

“I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you’d be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy. We would give it some time and try to build something different and tonally change the films. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know. But we were definitely treating No Way Home like it was coming to an end, and it felt like it.”

Based on what we know so far, No Way Home is set to have seismic repercussions for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe and not just Spider-Man, meaning the lay of the land could be completely unrecognizable the next time Holland suits up and swings back into action.