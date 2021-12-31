Tom Holland shares his thoughts on ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ending

Tom Holland recently poured cold water on the rumors claiming he had no interest in playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man once he turns 30, insisting his words were misinterpreted by the press. That’s just as well, because it looks as though we’ve still got at least another three solo movies to go.

Even though Kevin Feige confirmed that Holland’s fourth standalone outing is in the earliest stages of development, No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers admitted that they wrote the ending of the smash hit blockbuster to be as definitive as possible, in the event that it marked the end of the road for this version of the web-slinger.

In an interview with Marvel, Holland shared his thoughts on where No Way Home left Peter, which was in the bittersweet position of knowing his loved ones are safe, but at a huge personal cost.

“It’s brutal … It’s tough. It’s bittersweet… He’s cleared his name. He’s free of all that stuff. And the people that he loves… It’s very sad, the ending. I wanted them to have a happy ending … We’re still here, we’re feeling good. We’re proud of the movie. It would have been so nice for them to go to college, and just swing off into the sunset. Unfortunately, this is the way it is. We may be teaching young kids a lesson they might not be ready for. But, [at least the movie’s] entertaining.”

Presumably, should Zendaya’s MJ and Jacob Batalon’s Ned join Holland in committing to another trio of Spider-Man movies, then they’ll eventually end up remembering who he is. Either that, or he has to get on their good side all over again, which would admittedly present an interesting new dynamic when the fourth chapter ups sticks and takes the main cast off to college.