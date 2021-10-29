Tom Holland Worries He’ll “Ruin” Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tom Holland will soon return to the big screen as Peter Parker in the latest MCU Spidey film, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The highly-anticipated Marvel film is set to hit theaters this December, and fans can’t wait to see the next installment in Peter Parker’s story.

While everyone is still anxiously awaiting the new trailer for No Way Home, fans were excited to learn that Holland, Zendaya, and other cast members from the upcoming Marvel film had an interview with Empire Magazine.

The Direct shared a snippet from that conversation where he discusses what it means to have finished his third film as Spider-Man and what the future holds. Holland says it’s the first time since he was cast as Spider-Man that he doesn’t have a contract, and it’s challenging to think about that fact.

“It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about, because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Holland is known as one of the MCU cast members responsible for accidentally spoiling a thing or two in the past. He’s likely choosing his words wisely in interviews from here on out.

You can see Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17, 2021.