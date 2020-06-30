A Ton Of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix In August
The recent debut of HBO Max has only increased the competition in the streaming wars, and with both WarnerMedia and Disney having launched their own in-house platforms to try and compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime, they’ll have to make do with pre-existing content for the time being as they slowly but surely start to build up their library of original projects.
Obviously, the superhero genre is set to play a huge part in the potential success of both HBO Max and Disney Plus thanks to the hype surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League and the shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe respectively, but it’ll be a while before they can match the two market leaders when it comes to the sheer quantity of exclusives.
Netflix have been letting a lot of movies and TV shows revert back to their original owners as they’ve focused more heavily on their originals, and many of them will instantly find a new home on either HBO Max or NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which is set to go live in less than three weeks.
As a result, there are a whole host of both classic and lesser-known movies set to depart in August, and there’s no prizes for guessing where Universal’s Back to the Future trilogy and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial will end up. In fact, there are a big group of titles that are soon to enter their final month on Netflix, and you can check out the full list below.
- Back to the Future
- Back to the Future Part II
- Back to the Future Part III
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Casper
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- Chernobyl Diaries
- E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
- Freedom Writers
- Godzilla
- Guess Who
- Hancock
- Hitch
- Jarhead
- Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
- Jarhead 3: The Siege
- Open Season
- QB1: Beyond the Lights
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- Romeo Must Die
- Salt
- Scary Movie 2
- Searching for Sugar Man
- Sex and the City 2
- Stuart Little
- The Edge of Seventeen
- The Interview
- The Pianist
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- Twister
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Admittedly, the vast majority of these aren’t going to move the needle when they end up on a rival streaming service, but for those that are either unwilling or unable to afford shelling out for multiple platforms, having so many available will ultimately lead to some big decisions being made by subscribers around the world when it comes to choosing their best option.
