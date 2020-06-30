A Ton Of Great Movies Are Leaving Netflix In August

The recent debut of HBO Max has only increased the competition in the streaming wars, and with both WarnerMedia and Disney having launched their own in-house platforms to try and compete with Netflix and Amazon Prime, they’ll have to make do with pre-existing content for the time being as they slowly but surely start to build up their library of original projects.

Obviously, the superhero genre is set to play a huge part in the potential success of both HBO Max and Disney Plus thanks to the hype surrounding the Snyder Cut of Justice League and the shows set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe respectively, but it’ll be a while before they can match the two market leaders when it comes to the sheer quantity of exclusives.

Netflix have been letting a lot of movies and TV shows revert back to their original owners as they’ve focused more heavily on their originals, and many of them will instantly find a new home on either HBO Max or NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which is set to go live in less than three weeks.

As a result, there are a whole host of both classic and lesser-known movies set to depart in August, and there’s no prizes for guessing where Universal’s Back to the Future trilogy and E.T. the Extra Terrestrial will end up. In fact, there are a big group of titles that are soon to enter their final month on Netflix, and you can check out the full list below.

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Can’t Hardly Wait

Casper

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chernobyl Diaries

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Freedom Writers

Godzilla

Guess Who

Hancock

Hitch

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Open Season

QB1: Beyond the Lights

Resident Evil: Extinction

Romeo Must Die

Salt

Scary Movie 2

Searching for Sugar Man

Sex and the City 2

Stuart Little

The Edge of Seventeen

The Interview

The Pianist

The Pursuit of Happyness

Twister

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Admittedly, the vast majority of these aren’t going to move the needle when they end up on a rival streaming service, but for those that are either unwilling or unable to afford shelling out for multiple platforms, having so many available will ultimately lead to some big decisions being made by subscribers around the world when it comes to choosing their best option.