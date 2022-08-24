Glen Powell, one of 2022’s breakout stars, has addressed the long-standing rumors of him joining the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe reboot of the X-Men.

Appearing as Hangman in Top Gun: Maverick, Powell is positively flying in the mainstream. Maverick has soared past several big Marvel films like Avengers: Infinity War and is currently behind flicks like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home. But will star Powell cross the streams and join the competition?

There have long been rumors of Powell being considered for the role of Scott Summers / Cyclops, who is often the leader of the X-Men. The mutant gene has been introduced to the MCU with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but it hasn’t been clear if Powell would be the one to join Professor X.

In conversation with Variety around the successes of Top Gun: Maverick and its potential for a sequel, that very question around potentially being cast in the MCU was thrown Powell’s way. He revealed to the outlet that, despite the rumors, “nobody has called me”, and he doesn’t have “one contact info” for Marvel Studios.

“Before Comic-Con, everybody was like, “Dude, are you Cyclops?” No, I’m not. Nobody has called me. I don’t even have one contact info for Marvel, so I have no idea what people are talking about.”

As for if there’ll be another long wait before another Top Gun film, he said he’d “like to make another movie” with the character of Hangman before he gets too old while complimenting the evergreen looks of Tom Cruise.

I don’t know if I’m going to look like Tom Cruise at 60. We have different trajectories. He’s maintained. I don’t know if Hangman is going to look the same. I could look pretty gross. Hopefully before then, I’d like to make another movie.

Top Gun 3 feels like an inevitability after Top Gun: Maverick grossed $1.4 billion, and counting, and is still in cinemas worldwide.