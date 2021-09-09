Marvel Studios are famed for the veil of secrecy draped over every in-development project, whether it be a feature film or Disney Plus exclusive, so credit has to go to Kevin Feige and his team for keeping everyone in the dark about Ben Kingsley’s return as Trevor Slattery in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

It was the actor himself who eventually gave the game away, but that was when he showed up on the red carpet for the world premiere, so it’s not as if he was doing an Alfred Molina and actively advertising his appearance. While the surprise may have been revealed ahead of time, how the washed-up thespian (Trevor, not Kingsley) factors into the story still came as a shock.

Most of us thought it would be a brief cameo appearance to nod towards the events of Iron Man 3 and One-Shot All Hail the King, but not only does the Academy Award winner take on a full-blown supporting role once Simu Liu’s title character meets him at the halfway point, but he also gets an animal sidekick for good measure.

At long last, cult favorites Trevor Slattery and Morris finally have their own Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings character posters thanks to Marvel, and you can check them out below.

Trevor Slattery And Morris Get Their Own Shang-Chi Posters 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Morris was instantly welcomed into the hearts of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere, which is no easy feat when the furry critter doesn’t have a face. Trevor even thought he might have spent so long cooped up by himself prior to the events of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that the Ta-Lo native was a figment of his imagination, but luckily that wasn’t the case.