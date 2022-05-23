Well the people at the Cannes Film Festival have spoken. Stinky poop jokes and a bit about projectile vomiting at sea aimed at the obnoxiously privileged 1 percent earned one indie director a standing ovation. As it should.

Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness is a satirical film about the privileged—from the super-rich business executives to the vapid, self-absorbed and sponcon-obsessed social media influencers.

In one clip shared online, a guest tells a waitress on the ship she and her are equal, all while the staffer is pouring bubbly champagne into her flute glass.

In another, a wealthy man and the ship’s drunk captain (Woody Harrelson) debate the problem with communism and capitalism. They exchange famous quotes on the two ideologies like verbal blows to each other’s egos.

The ship sways side to side and knocks their fancy food and wine off the table. Waitresses in the background pick up cutlery off the floor and put them back onto tables where nobody is even sitting at. It’s a hilariously depressing reminder of how the majority of the world is lower-to-middle class and yet works for the wants and needs of the wealthy minority.

Triangle of Sadness centers around an aspiring model (The Kingsman‘s Harris Dickinson) who goes on a cruise after his influencer girlfriend wins a trip aboard. Things then take a satisfyingly stomach-twisting turn for the annoyingly snobby guests when the ship gets caught in a storm and they all get seasick.

Östlund gradually builds up to this moment, according to Variety. The guests are served seafood and then begin violently puking and shitting themselves on board. That’s cinema, baby!

It’s been described by critics as a “rapturous delight” and maddening in the best way possible. But the best news? The extended shitfest nabbed the director a seven-minute standing ovation per Variety.

Ruben Östlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ is a rapturous delight. I laughed so hard it hurt. A biting satire that explores everything from the super rich, to influencer culture to gender roles. It’s a less-you-know-the-better film but it’s a 2022 Must-See and my fav of #Cannes so far pic.twitter.com/5Scelc18sx — Luke Hearfield @ Cannes 🇫🇷🎥 (@LukeHearfield) May 22, 2022

Triangle of Sadness is absolute fucking madness in the best possible way. A hilarious satire that goes off the rails and stays there. #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/DPndOjNRvF — The #Cannes2022 Expert (@expert_oscar) May 21, 2022

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS is watchable in its first part, outright idiotic & delightful in its second, and interminable in its third. the last of these plays out like if an episode of survivor had all its humor and exciting social observation stripped from it, leaving nothing at all. — the morally corrupt juan barquin (@woahitsjuanito) May 22, 2022

In related news, multiple people reportedly walked out of a brutal thriller about religious femicide in Iran at the film’s Cannes premiere.