Trolls and vengeance fuel the most popular films on Netflix this week

Despite the holiday season being well and truly upon us, it’s been a quiet week for English-speaking films on Netflix, but a great one for international films on the platform.

Two foreign-language films outdid the global viewership numbers the most-viewed English films on the streaming service — Troll and My Name is Vendetta — taking out the number one and two spots respectively.

Troll absolutely steamrolled any and all competition on Netflix this week – pulling just shy of a whopping 76 million viewers, while My Name is Vendetta pulled over 32 million. In comparison, the most-viewed English language film on Netflix this week was The Noel Diary, which scored only 26 and a half million viewers, per data from Netflix Top 10.

Troll is Norway’s answer to monsterverse films like Gozdilla and its ilk, based on Norwegian folklore. It follows a group of people who have to put their heads together to stop the titular monster after it awakens in a Norwegian mountain. It is directed by Roar Uthaug, the mind behind 2018’s Tomb Raider, currently boasting an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 88 percent.

My Name is Vendetta, meanwhile, is an Italian crime drama directed by Cosimo Gomez. Not to be confused with V for Vendetta, to which it has no relation, it’s a revenge story following a former mafia enforcer who plots his revenge for the murder of his wife and brother-in-law.

If you’re not a subtitles kind of person, the top three English-language films on the platform are The Noel Diary, The Swimmers, and Lady Chatterley’s Lover – the third of which is being dubbed Netflix’s sexiest film ever, with good reviews to boot.