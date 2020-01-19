Diana Springs Into Action In First Wonder Woman 1984 TV Spot

Though the next DC movie on the horizon is Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey, Warner Bros. has already released the first TV spot for Wonder Woman 1984, which premiered earlier today during the AFC Championship game on CBS.

Essentially serving as a 30-second distillation of the 2-and-half-minute trailer that dropped last month, the new promo may not have any fresh footage to offer, but it does potentially provide an early indication of the intense marketing we can expect for Patty Jenkins’ upcoming sequel. As it stands, the TV spot has yet to receive an official online release, but a low-res recording is currently viewable from the tweet below:

And #WonderWoman1984 just got its 1st tv spot during the #NFL’s #AFCChampionshipGame a few minutes ago. #WW84 marketing going wild. Still 5 months to go. WB wants another 1B at the #BoxOffice and it shows, haha! So different from the original #WonderWoman pic.twitter.com/jJmn1iYdEo — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) January 19, 2020

While Warner Bros. doesn’t usually do TV spots for the Super Bowl, this latest reveal has got people speculating that they might make an exception for Wonder Woman 1984. Either way, it’s clear that the movie will be arriving five months from now with a fair amount of hype behind it.

It’s been an unusually long journey for Diana’s second DCEU solo outing, which was previously scheduled to come out in November of last year before it was hit with a seven-month delay. Nonetheless, after the glowing response received by Jenkins’ 2017 box office smash, it comes as no surprise to see 1984 ranking high in various polls of the most anticipated films of 2020.

Official plot details are still in short supply, but it’s clear from the marketing that Wonder Woman 1984 will revel in the nostalgia of its titular year, while also drawing on the Cold War tensions of the time. The rest will become clear when the film hits theaters on June 5th, though not before Birds of Prey comes out on February 7th.