‘Twilight’ stars open to returning for ‘Midnight Sun’ movie

Twilight mania reared its head for the first time in a long time last summer when author Stephenie Meyer announced the release of brand new novel Midnight Sun, which ended up flying off the shelves as soon as it was released.

Naturally, it led to increased speculation that a feature film or episodic adaptation of some description could be in the works, despite the obvious roadblock that the book is told from the perspective of Edward Cullen, and there’s probably no amount of money in the world capable of convincing Robert Pattinson to return to the world of Twilight.

However, several of his former co-stars have now voiced their interest in seeing Midnight Sun happen, with Kellan Lutz admitting at C2E2 Comic-Con that “I so wish we could make a movie with that. Emmett has so many more funny lines in that one. It’s awesome”.

His enthusiasm was matched by Ashley Greene, who said she’s happily join Lutz in making a comeback to the world of sparkly vampires were the opportunity to ever arise. Jackson Rathbone was also there, but he said absolutely nothing, which should make his stance on the matter fairly clear.

Is it going to happen? It definitely can’t be ruled out, but given how many Twilight alumni have actively sought to distance themselves from the property in the years since, wide-ranging recasting will likely be required.