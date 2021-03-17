Robert Pattinson Reportedly Demanding A Lot Of Money To Return To Twilight

Robert Pattinson has successfully turned his career around since the end of the Twilight Saga, swapping his status as a teen heartthrob for a reputation as one of the most interesting actors of his generation, thanks to a pivot towards indie films. He has recently started returning to the blockbuster world, though, having appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet last year and taking the lead role in The Batman, which will likely kickstart a franchise.

Theoretically, then, this opens the door a crack to the possibility of him reprising his role as Edward Cullen in the Twilight universe. However, if he ever did, the studio would apparently need to fork over a ton of cash. Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared a new rumor on his Patreon page, which points to Pattinson maybe having had some early talks about a comeback with Lionsgate, who own Twilight rights holders Summit Entertainment.

According to Richtman, the British star has told them that he’d only ever come back to Twilight if they paid him a lot of money. The context around this piece of info is unknown as yet, so we don’t really know what the full situation is here. Did the studio reach out and this was Pattinson’s response? Is he the one that initiated it? Is he actually willing to return under the right circumstances or is this gesture intended to scare them off?

Author Stephenie Meyer did just release Midnight Sun last year, a retelling of the first book from Edward’s point-of-view, which would be the perfect source material for a movie reboot. Meyer is also working on two follow-up novels. Kristen Stewart is likewise being eyed to return as Bella Swan, as per a previous tidbit shared by Richtman. In this age of brands and IPs, it’s no surprise Lionsgate wants more Twilight. But would Stewart and Robert Pattinson really be up for reprising their roles?