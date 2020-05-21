Twitter’s Freaking Out Over Claims That NASA Found A Parallel Universe

As you may have heard, NASA might have discovered evidence of a parallel universe, wherein time and physics could be running in reverse. Scientists based in Antarctica reportedly detected the possibility of it existing, with their analysis claiming that the presence of strangely behaving high-energy particles shows evidence that they’re traveling backwards in time.

Of course, Twitter users have, somewhat predictably, reacted to the news with excitement and various memes referencing the MCU and The Flash. So far, reactions have leaned heavily on the potential of what a parallel universe could look like, and what it means for pop culture, as shown below:

NASA: We have discovered a parallel Universe where time flows backwards Barry Allen: pic.twitter.com/BgqBQkEKUI — Post Alone (@javharsingh) May 21, 2020

Maybe in this parallel universe is the universe where Avengers Endgame ended differently https://t.co/41hSOKdDr6 — Daya (@nxxdyh) May 21, 2020

About this whole parallel universe thing. Is anyone concerned that maybe the Avengers fucked up? — AJ Lotson (@MarvelKidAJ) May 21, 2020

Others have wondered what their parallel universe doppelgängers might be up to, and if they’re currently experiencing a better life than we are during COVID-19 (which admittedly isn’t difficult):

I hope the parallel universe me is doing better then me . — Esra Ahmed (@Esra57A) May 21, 2020

Me linking up with my parallel universe doppelgangers across the multiverse pic.twitter.com/uUs1SpwKeu — SANTAN Alien X (@AIienX_) May 21, 2020

me and my parallel universe doppelganger fighting each other to the death over my soulmate's doppelganger because I'm selfish and I want two of him pic.twitter.com/5rrQV32nDX — XO (@arebirthofvenus) May 21, 2020

Down af to trade places with my parallel universe self.. 🤔🤷🏻‍♂️ — F. A. M. (@TheChiOne) May 21, 2020

Parallel universe me probably sexy as hell I wanna see — bel ☾ (@2411nostalgia) May 21, 2020

Parallel Universe me is probably the avatar tbh — Elias 🤯 (@eazyopian) May 21, 2020

Celebrities have also been giving their takes on what a parallel universe means to them:

Same here. Not sure that’s how it works but into it. https://t.co/aJMxawgmi1 — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) May 21, 2020

Surprised at the lack of “would you have sex with your parallel universe self” discourse on here today — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) May 20, 2020

While there has been some skepticism over the parallel universe theory, it’s at least a fun idea to distract ourselves from everything that’s going at the moment. The report also offers a pretty mind-blowing Big Bang theory, if true:

“The simplest explanation for the phenomenon is that at the moment of the Big Bang 13.8 billion years ago, two universes were formed — ours and one that from our perspective is running in reverse with time going backward.”

Alternative explanations for the strange findings have included simple equipment malfunctions, as well as the still exciting but less impactful discovery of a new type of subatomic particle. These particles are creating speculation due to rising up from the Earth while still containing a high level of energy, something that contradicts our understanding that these high-energy particles are only detectable when they fall from space. The suggestion that this behaviour connotes a universe where time is running backwards might be a stretch, but it is coming from NASA scientists, making it arguably more than just a wild theory.

What do you think of the parallel universe theory, though? As always, let us know in the comments section down below, or above if you’re in that universe.