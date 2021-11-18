Twitter has spoken, and DC fans want Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder probably doesn’t bat an eyelid when he discovers he’s trending on Twitter, such is the regularity with which it happens. Strangely, it tends to have nothing to do with his upcoming slate of Netflix projects, with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse supporters continuing to cling onto the past.

It definitely can’t be ruled out with 100% certainty that the 300 and Watchmen director has made his last film for either Warner Bros. or DC Films, but he did end a fifteen-year working relationship with the studio following the release of HBO Max’s Justice League, before swiftly setting up shop at Netflix.

Undeterred, supporters bombarded social media with calls to bring him back on the fourth anniversary of Justice League‘s theatrical release, with #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and ‘DC Fans Want Zack Snyder’ both ranking among the top trends.

Having recently helmed Army of the Dead and co-written prequel Army of Thieves, Snyder is ramping up pre-production on sci-fi epic Rebel Moon, while animated shows Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and Twilight of the Gods are on the way. In addition, he’s already talking about Planet of the Dead, as well as the continued teases of his Arthurian story refitted for the American West, so it’s not as if he doesn’t have his hands full outside of the DCEU for the foreseeable future.