The Mummy’s Sofia Boutella Headlining Zack Snyder’s Netflix Sci-Fi Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder revealed last week that casting news for his in-development sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon was coming soon, and he wasn’t lying. Deadline reports that The Mummy and Kingsman: The Secret Service‘s Sofia Boutella is the first member of the cast to be announced, and her ass-kicking credentials need no introduction.

There’s no character details provided, but given Boutella’s filmography we can make an educated guess as to the physicality required for the part. Snyder is co-writing the script with Army of Dead and Army of Thieves collaborator Shay Hatten, with Kurt Johnstad also part of the team cracking the screenplay.

Rebel Moon originated as a Star Wars spinoff inspired by Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai, but it’s now been refitted as a Netflix original that the filmmaker described as being similar to Man of Steel‘s prologue set on Krypton, except on the biggest steroids imaginable.

The plot unfolds on a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that’s threatened by the villainous Regent Balisarius. A young woman with a mysterious past, presumably Boutella, is sent out to seek warriors from nearby planets to aid the resistance and take down the tyrant. There’s no word on a start date for production, but more casting news is surely forthcoming, with Rebel Moon coming together very nicely already.