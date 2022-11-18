Twitter might be burning to the ground, but Hugh Jackman is still out here roasting Ryan Reynolds

As you’ll no doubt be aware, everyone’s treating today like the last day of Twitter, with the memes flowing like fine wine. It’s been a hell of a trip since Elon Musk forced took over the social media giant, but thankfully Hugh Jackman continues roasting Ryan Reynolds to remind us that some things will never change.

The A-list duo have become online icons away from the silver screen thanks entirely to their relentless love of roasting each other anytime the opportunity presents itself, and as fate would have it, Reynolds was recently the recipient of the American Cinematheque Award. Many famous faces offered their congratulations, but Jackman couldn’t resist poking fun at his BFF.

In one of his more creative burns yet, the longtime Wolverine had a child put on a Deadpool mask while feeding them lines about how much Reynolds loves himself, because even major honors can’t stop the pair from throwing shade.

We’ve spent years witnessing the X-Men alumni throw barbs at each other on the vast reaches of the internet, and it’s only served to make us more excited than ever for the upcoming Deadpool 3. The Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel sent shockwaves through the geek community when Jackman’s comeback was initially unveiled to the world, and we can’t wait to see them riff on each other within the context of a mega budget superhero sequel.

Obviously, Jackman is thrilled for his buddy, but it’s still somewhat heartening to know that even in the dying throes of Twitter, a warm and familiar trope of the platform continues to thrive.