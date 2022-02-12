DC fans went crazy for our first look at the DCEU’s Justice Society of America, which arrived this Friday via a short teaser for DC’s 2022 movies. Though the big appeal of Black Adam is Dwayne Johnson’s title character, comic book readers are excited for the JSA to finally get their time in the spotlight. Four members of the team will play prominent roles in the movie — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).

The cinematic debut of Doctor Fate is getting fans hyped, as the incredibly powerful sorcerer has been knocking around the DC Comics universe since 1940. General audiences will probably compare him to Marvel’s Doctor Strange (who was created in 1963), but DC loyalists are confident that Fate is about to prove he’s 10 times the magic man Stephen Strange is when he appears in Black Adam.

You see, Fate isn’t just a former surgeon who taught himself the mystic arts. When archaeologist Kent Nelson wears his golden helmet he becomes the vessel for Nabu, the Lord of Order, and gains godlike magical powers. So, if the Sorcerers Supreme of Marvel and DC ever faced off, folks think they know who would win.

Doctor Fate would obliterate Strange. 😭 pic.twitter.com/wrXeuxuLcQ — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) February 11, 2022

On the other hand, some aren’t here for fans pitching the two heroes against each other…

Doctor Fate for DC’s #BlackAdam ⚡️ looks pretty good. I’m looking forward to seeing how his character turns out (especially if it opens the door for #Zatanna to be introduced) but –



People using this small appearance in a trailer to disrespect Marvel’s Doctor Strange ?



Fuck off pic.twitter.com/F21uj5KPym — Jon Z (@JonZarlengz) February 12, 2022

And, come on, we all know they would actually be best pals if they ever did meet.

Doctor fate and strange should just have a nice cup of tea together why do people still compare them lmao — ☆ || #1 nick fury stan (@616NICKFURY) February 12, 2022

The cool thing is that, whichever side of the divide you’re on, this year is a good one for fans of superhero wizards.

I just think it's cool that we'll be seeing both Doctor Fate and Doctor Strange on the big screen this year in pivotal roles. pic.twitter.com/rFwUoN5ot6 — kothuboy21 (@kothuboy21) February 12, 2022

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas in May, Doctor Fate makes his way to the big screen for the first time when Black Adam follows a couple of months later, releasing on July 29.