Twitter thinks the ‘Black Adam’ Doctor Fate could destroy Doctor Strange
DC fans went crazy for our first look at the DCEU’s Justice Society of America, which arrived this Friday via a short teaser for DC’s 2022 movies. Though the big appeal of Black Adam is Dwayne Johnson’s title character, comic book readers are excited for the JSA to finally get their time in the spotlight. Four members of the team will play prominent roles in the movie — Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan).
The cinematic debut of Doctor Fate is getting fans hyped, as the incredibly powerful sorcerer has been knocking around the DC Comics universe since 1940. General audiences will probably compare him to Marvel’s Doctor Strange (who was created in 1963), but DC loyalists are confident that Fate is about to prove he’s 10 times the magic man Stephen Strange is when he appears in Black Adam.
You see, Fate isn’t just a former surgeon who taught himself the mystic arts. When archaeologist Kent Nelson wears his golden helmet he becomes the vessel for Nabu, the Lord of Order, and gains godlike magical powers. So, if the Sorcerers Supreme of Marvel and DC ever faced off, folks think they know who would win.
On the other hand, some aren’t here for fans pitching the two heroes against each other…
And, come on, we all know they would actually be best pals if they ever did meet.
The cool thing is that, whichever side of the divide you’re on, this year is a good one for fans of superhero wizards.
After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits cinemas in May, Doctor Fate makes his way to the big screen for the first time when Black Adam follows a couple of months later, releasing on July 29.