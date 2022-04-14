Twitter’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ vs. ‘Dark Knight Rises’ debate isn’t as one-sided as you might think
Superhero Twitter is locked in a heated debate over which out of Spider-Man 3 and The Dark Knight Rises offered a better conclusion to their respective trilogies.
Both movies are controversial third entries in an otherwise beloved comic book film series, known for their divisive storytelling and character decisions and unintentionally cringeworthy moments that have gone on to inspire memes. And yet this discussion that’s gone viral on social media has revealed that a lot of people actually love these movies with a fierce passion, with the number of TDK defenders being surprising even with those who believe Spidey 3 is superior.
The whole thing started with a tweet from @Sentinel_23 in which they made the bold claim that “Spider-Man 3 will always be better than The Dark Knight Rises.”
Obviously, this resulted in a lot of pushback from DC fans who took the opportunity to plug why Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises is, in their opinion, infinitely better.
But, on the other side, Marvel lovers threw their lot in with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.
Did TDK give us Bully Maguire? No, no, it didn’t.
OK, on a more serious note, this person actually makes a solid case.
Hot take: both of these movies are good.
Traditionally, you’d probably expect Dark Knight Rises to come away with the most supporters, given how much film fans love the Nolan trilogy. But it’s possible that a combination of Tobey Maguire’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sam Raimi directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the reason behind this upsurge in popularity for Spidey 3. Likewise, maybe the success of The Batman has slightly dimmed the devotion to the Nolanverse for some, leaving the playing field a little more level.