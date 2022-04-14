Superhero Twitter is locked in a heated debate over which out of Spider-Man 3 and The Dark Knight Rises offered a better conclusion to their respective trilogies.

Both movies are controversial third entries in an otherwise beloved comic book film series, known for their divisive storytelling and character decisions and unintentionally cringeworthy moments that have gone on to inspire memes. And yet this discussion that’s gone viral on social media has revealed that a lot of people actually love these movies with a fierce passion, with the number of TDK defenders being surprising even with those who believe Spidey 3 is superior.

The whole thing started with a tweet from @Sentinel_23 in which they made the bold claim that “Spider-Man 3 will always be better than The Dark Knight Rises.”

Spider-Man 3 will always be better than The Dark Knight Rises — Sentinel (@Sentinel_23) April 12, 2022

Obviously, this resulted in a lot of pushback from DC fans who took the opportunity to plug why Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Rises is, in their opinion, infinitely better.

The Dark Knight Rises.

It may be Nolan's weakest in the trilogy, but it's still not the worst capper in a trilogy. https://t.co/hWUCa6qJX1 — Flash Phil (@Unphiltereddd) April 14, 2022

This The Dark Knight Rises scene alone is better than all of Spider-Man 3. https://t.co/i48b0I1mBk pic.twitter.com/crZ7pW1E0J — Bruce Crawford (@BruceCrawford) April 13, 2022

Haha, this scene alone from The Dark Knight Rises is better than all of Spider-Man 3 pic.twitter.com/9brwDohIJy https://t.co/a01c7fDcdo — • (@TheJxker19) April 13, 2022

But, on the other side, Marvel lovers threw their lot in with Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

SPIDER-MAN 3 gets better every time I watch it; THE DARK KNIGHT RISES gets worse. TDK trilogy still better overall, though. https://t.co/ufQF0Doj9y — Johnny Sobczak (@JohnnySobczak) April 14, 2022

Are you kidding? The Dark Knight Rises is easily the worst Batman movie and Spider-Man 3 is freaking incredible. Period. https://t.co/Z6nQzLzXYb — a boy with horns (@RsTimsmith98) April 14, 2022

Did TDK give us Bully Maguire? No, no, it didn’t.

OK, on a more serious note, this person actually makes a solid case.

I actually like this debate.



Both had a similar impact on me emotionally, but structurally, I think Spider-Man 3 takes the cake.



Peter Parker in Spider-Man 3 has a more fulfilling, more compelling arc than Bruce Wayne in TDKR. pic.twitter.com/jSVAaFtXKj — Leafy 🫥 (@leafy342) April 14, 2022

Hot take: both of these movies are good.

Twitter the only place to convince you Spider-Man 3 and The Dark Knight Rises are bad comic book movies pic.twitter.com/TpgLZogy2s — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 14, 2022

Traditionally, you’d probably expect Dark Knight Rises to come away with the most supporters, given how much film fans love the Nolan trilogy. But it’s possible that a combination of Tobey Maguire’s return in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Sam Raimi directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the reason behind this upsurge in popularity for Spidey 3. Likewise, maybe the success of The Batman has slightly dimmed the devotion to the Nolanverse for some, leaving the playing field a little more level.