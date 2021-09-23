Two Fuller House Stars Are Teaming Up Again For A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Tis the season to be jolly; well, after the season to be spooky, that is. We’re all embracing our favorite spine-tingling films, tv, and decor right now, but we know it’s not too long until the Christmas lights twinkle and the melodies get stuck in our heads.

The Hallmark Channel is ready for Christmas, and with their fall movies already rolling out, they’ve got the holidays on the brain. They announced their Countdown to Christmas lineup today with a slew of new films the network will roll out alongside existing fan favorites.

The commercial plays on the fact that the Countdown to Christmas starts before Halloween in a charming way. The network also announced a list of movies fans can tune into for the holiday season, which is particularly exciting.

Candace Cameron Bure is a staple to the Hallmark Network, especially during the Christmas season. There are so many incredible films with her in them, and she brings a special joy to the holiday films. Fans were excited to learn that she’d be in another new Christmas movie this year. Fans were even more excited to learn that her co-star was someone she’d worked closely with before: John Brotherton.

Yes! Brotherton played Matt on Fuller House, and those of us who were rooting for Team Matt can rejoice! While we didn’t get the happy ending we hoped for on Fuller House, there’s a shining Christmas movie ending we can (likely) look forward to with this film. Everyone deserves a fairytale ending at Christmas.

Bure posted this sweet photo on Instagram today with the hashtag #TeamMatt and fans can’t get enough.

The film they’re starring in together is called A Christmas Contest, and the release date is TBD, but we’ll keep you updated.