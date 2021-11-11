Two Of Disney And Netflix’s Biggest Movies Are Going Head To Head Tomorrow

Despite what the rest of the contenders may think, the battle for dominance in the streaming wars is looking like more and more of a straight shootout between Netflix and Disney Plus.

The former may have more subscribers at the moment, but the Mouse House’s platform has blitzed past 118 million customers in less than two years, with any and all projections claiming that it’s only a matter of time before Disney overtakes the competition in total market share.

Tomorrow provides a veritable bonanza for those flush enough to be shelling out a monthly subscription fee for both, with the Disney Plus debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings going head-to-head with the combined star power of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Red Notice.

While you’re well within your rights to watch them both, possibly even back-to-back, the real question on everyone’s lips is which one they’ll decide to watch first.

With Shang Chi and Red Notice going head to head tomorrow, that would have been a hell of a day to throw the Ayer Cut on HBO Max and have a real triple threat of blockbuster movies#ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/vwxo9vqLPZ — Snyder Cut Fan (@snydercutfan) November 11, 2021

No time to die | red notice | home sweet home alone | jungle cruise | shang chi !! pic.twitter.com/Cmf0t0QxR7 — Tamilmemes3.0 ! 128K Insta page !! (@tamilmemes30) November 7, 2021

This is a movie weekend. Shang Chi comes to Disney+, red notice on Netflix and I’ll prob finally watch Eternals. — Son of Zeus🇯🇲 (@Alaing_jm) November 10, 2021

As of today, if you asked me, before watching Red Notice, I'd say my favorite movie of the year is between Shang Chi and Spiderman No Way Home. But, I usually never do this because I don't see all movies in the year they are released. — Nelson Valdez (@NelsonSince94) November 4, 2021

Shang Chi

No Time To Die

Red Notice



Weekend don set — Don Frankie FC (@realMuhammad02) November 10, 2021

Red notice on netflix this Friday

Shang chi on disneyplus this friday.

My friday don set — lmaaooo🫂 (@melanin__mami) November 10, 2021

Netflix dropping Red Notice will chew up a pile of people’s attention plus Disney themselves is having a pile of stuff hit for. Disney+ day on the 12th including Shang Chi and another movie or two. Ultimately there is only so many hours in the day. — Carlos Dm 🦇 (@CdnCapedCrusadr) November 7, 2021

Shang-Chi had the benefit of an exclusive theatrical release and strong reviews, so fans may take the plunge on Red Notice simply because it’s new. Then again, Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t been particularly enthused for the globetrotting actioner, but we can at least guarantee that almost five hours of time is already occupied for millions of Disney Plus and Netflix subscribers.