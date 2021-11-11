Two Of Disney And Netflix’s Biggest Movies Are Going Head To Head Tomorrow
Despite what the rest of the contenders may think, the battle for dominance in the streaming wars is looking like more and more of a straight shootout between Netflix and Disney Plus.
The former may have more subscribers at the moment, but the Mouse House’s platform has blitzed past 118 million customers in less than two years, with any and all projections claiming that it’s only a matter of time before Disney overtakes the competition in total market share.
Tomorrow provides a veritable bonanza for those flush enough to be shelling out a monthly subscription fee for both, with the Disney Plus debut of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings going head-to-head with the combined star power of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in Netflix’s Red Notice.
While you’re well within your rights to watch them both, possibly even back-to-back, the real question on everyone’s lips is which one they’ll decide to watch first.
Shang-Chi had the benefit of an exclusive theatrical release and strong reviews, so fans may take the plunge on Red Notice simply because it’s new. Then again, Rotten Tomatoes hasn’t been particularly enthused for the globetrotting actioner, but we can at least guarantee that almost five hours of time is already occupied for millions of Disney Plus and Netflix subscribers.