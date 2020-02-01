Tyrese Gibson Says Fast And Furious Family Could Take On The Avengers

The recently-released first trailer for Fast & Furious 9, or F9 as the studio seem to be officially calling it, has had fans in raptures ever since it first debuted online the other day. The franchise that started almost 20 years ago as a mid-budget B-movie heavily indebted to Point Break has since evolved into a globe-trotting blockbuster behemoth, with the series earning over $5.8 billion at the box office, cementing itself as one of the most popular and bankable brands in the business in the process.

While The Fast Saga is reportedly set to wrap up with the tenth installment, the success of last summer’s spinoff Hobbs & Shaw showed that there’s still plenty of mileage left in these characters yet. And given how the action sequences continue to evolve to even more ludicrous heights with each new installment, hopefully everybody gets their wish and the filmmakers just bite the bullet and send Dominic Toretto and his crew to space for their final big-screen outing.

In fact, at this point, Fast & Furious is basically a superhero franchise, with the cast seemingly impervious to the kind of vehicular mayhem that would decimate an entire army, and in Han’s case, even certain death. And in a recent interview, series stalwart Tyrese Gibson was asked if he thought that Dom and his family could go toe-to-toe with the Avengers, and his response hardly came as a surprise.

“I think we could. I was just on with Robert Downey Jr. two days ago, and I told him that I got special powers in this movie and we need to come see him.”

While Tyrese’s comments are obviously tongue-in-cheek, if it wasn’t for those pesky studio politics preventing such a wild idea from ever happening, then it would be a virtual guarantee that a crossover between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and the Fast & Furious gang would end up surpassing Avengers: Endgame as the highest-grossing movie ever made, and would probably also be the most insanely entertaining blockbuster to come out of Hollywood in a long time.