Uma Thurman addresses ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’ rumors

Next year marks the 20th anniversary of the two-part Kill Bill slicing and dicing its way into theaters, and the rumor mill regarding a potential Vol. 3 has been bubbling away on the speculative back burner for a while.

Quentin Tarantino appears adamant that his next feature film will be his last, but he didn’t discount the possibility that he could wrap things up with another roaring rampage of revenge. He even touted Uma Thurman’s daughter Maya Hawke as the ideal candidate to play the grown-up B.B. Kiddo, something the Stranger Things star is open to considering.

However, Thurman addressed the rampant scuttlebutt during a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show, and it isn’t exactly the news that fans keeping their fingers crossed for Kill Bill Vol. 3 want to hear.

“There was real thought about it happening. I don’t see it as immediately on the horizon. I hate to disappoint people. Everybody wishes it would be the case, but I think it’s not immediately on the horizon.”

One positive to draw from her comments is that she’s at least spoken to Tarantino about it, but given his penchant for talking up countless projects that never even come close to getting in front of cameras, it’s best not to get your hopes up too much that Thurman will be dusting off her yellow jumpsuit and polishing her Hattori Hanzo sword at any point in the immediate future.