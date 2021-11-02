Maya Hawke Addresses Kill Bill Vol. 3 Speculation

Quentin Tarantino was at it again, teasing during a recent appearance at the Rome Film Festival that there was no reason why Kill Bill Vol. 3 wouldn’t be his final feature film, even though he’ll be choosing his next project very carefully to go out with the biggest bang possible if he’s planning to stick to his retirement vow.

The two-time Academy Award winner has a habit of talking up countless projects that don’t even come close to getting in front of cameras, but we’ll let the Vol. 3 chatter slide because Tarantino has always made it clear that he wanted to wait two decades before picking up the story of Vernita Green’s daughter going on her own rampage of revenge.

As fate would have it, we’re fast closing in on the 20th anniversary of Vol. 1, and the filmmaker admitted that he envisioned Maya Hawke following in the footsteps of mother Uma Thurman to play a grown-up BB Kiddo in the threequel. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Stranger Things star addressed the speculation head-on.

“There are always rumors about that. Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He’ll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I’ve known him my whole life and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to.”

Hawke is carving out a solid career for herself, but she was cast in Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and not many people would turn him down if he came calling with such a plum gig in Kill Bill Vol. 3, especially when she’s known him all her life.