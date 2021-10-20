Quentin Tarantino Says Kill Bill Vol. 3 Could Be His Last Movie

According to Quentin Tarantino, he’s only making one more feature film before he steps away from the movie industry altogether. That’s not to say he’ll be taking it easy given that he owns and operates two cinemas, recently released the novelization of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and could realistically work in television without breaking his retirement vow.

For almost 20 years we’ve been hearing the filmmaker talk about a potential Kill Bill Vol. 3, which he always wanted to pick up two decades after the last chapter to focus on the daughter of Vernita Green. Most recently, the Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction legend revealed he’d love to see Maya Hawke star as the grown-up version of BB Kiddo, but it’s never come close to genuinely happening.

However, during a recent appearance at the Rome Film Festival via Variety, Tarantino was asked if he’d consider making Kill Bill Vol. 3 his last movie, and his response was neither a confirmation or a denial.

“Why not? But first, I want to make a comedy.”

There are no doubt dozens of ideas percolating in Tarantino’s head, so it could be a while before he settles on his grand big screen finale, where he’ll be determined to out in a blaze of glory. It may well end up being Kill Bill Vol. 3, but at this stage we’re more inclined to believe he’d prefer to come up with something original rather than returning to the well.