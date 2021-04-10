An Underrated Chris Evans Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Chris Evans famously turned down the role of Captain America twice because he didn’t want to spend his career fighting an uphill battle to avoid being typecast as a square-jawed action hero, but it would be fair to say things worked out pretty well in the end. He’s now a globally famous movie star and able to pick and choose whatever jobs he wants, all thanks to his decade spent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s not a coincidence that he’s deliberately shied away from action-orientated parts, either, with Netflix’s globetrotting espionage blockbuster The Gray Man the first straightforward actioner he’s signed onto since comic book adaptation The Losers was released eleven years ago, and in the interim he’s given a string of solid performances in multiple genres including biographical crime story The Iceman, dystopian thriller Snowpiercer, murder mystery Knives Out and streaming series Defending Jacob.

One of Chris Evans‘ most underrated efforts is 2017 feel-good film Gifted, which scored strong reviews from critics and earned $43 million at the box office on a budget of just $7 million. The actor plays Frank Adler, who raises his niece in a small Florida town before her status as a child prodigy gains the attention of his mother, who threatens to separate them and relive her own dreams through the kid.

The major plot and character beats are ones you can see coming from a mile away, but what Gifted lacks in originality it more than makes up for in heart. The movie has been posting a strong showing on Netflix over the last few days, and continues to rise up the viewership rankings as subscribers seek out a solid drama that leaves you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside by the time the credits roll.