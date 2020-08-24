A Very Overlooked Horror Movie Is Finding Lots Of Love On Netflix Today

When it comes to horror films, Netflix usually has something for everyone. Be it stone cold classics, undiscovered gems, hot new titles or movies that are worth a second look, there’s a lot to dig into from the beloved genre. But what’s particularly great about the streaming site it its ability to shine a light on those horror efforts that may’ve passed you by due to a limited theatrical release or even no theatrical release at all.

Such is the case with 1BR. Arriving on the platform last week without much buzz, this excellent horror movie premiered back in April – digitally, of course, given the current pandemic – and didn’t find too big of an audience. And that’s despite some excellent reviews, with its Rotten Tomatoes score currently sitting at 88%. However, now that it’s on Netflix, it seems to be attracting a much larger crowd and as of today, it’s the fifth most-watched film on the site.

Plot-wise, 1BR follows a woman named Sarah, who tries to start over in Los Angeles but finds that something isn’t right. As the summary explains:

Unable to sleep, tormented by strange noises and threatening notes, her new life quickly starts to unravel. By the time she learns the horrifying truth, it’s too late. Caught in a waking nightmare, Sarah must find the strength to hold onto her crumbling sanity… or be trapped forever in an existential hell.

Praised for its “tight direction, interesting ideas, and an effective blend of horror and thoughtful drama,” it seems to be capturing the attention of a lot of Netflix viewers. And one look at social media will show you that most people appear to be enjoying it quite a bit.

While it’s unlikely to go down as one of 2020’s best or most memorable films, it seems 1BR is still proving to be a treat for horror lovers, one that’s now finding a much bigger audience than it otherwise would have thanks to the incredible platform that is Netflix.

Tell us, though, have you had a chance to check this one out yet? If so, what did you make of it? As always, leave us your thoughts down below.