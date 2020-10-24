An Underrated Jim Carrey Movie Is Coming To Netflix Next Month

There’s nothing like kicking back on the couch and enjoying some hearty laughs, and few comedy actors are capable of being hilarious to both children and adults quite as well as Jim Carrey. Thankfully, if you’re a Netflix subscriber, you have access to some of his best work, including the 90s classic Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, tragicomedy Fun with Dick and Jane, and kid-friendly holiday flick How the Grinch Stole Christmas, among others. But next month you’ll be able to check out another one of the comedian’s funniest films, and it’s one that you’re definitely going to want to say yes to seeing.

Yes Man drops on Netflix on November 1st and in it, Carrey plays Carl Allen, a man who feels at the mercy of life and phones in every day. When he’s convinced to attend a self-help seminar, though, he learns the power of positivity and promises to say yes to anything that comes his way. And though it brings him plenty of amazing advancements in his life, he soon finds that agreeing to everything doesn’t always yield positive results.

The film is directed by Peyton Reed and stars some big names like Zooey Deschanel, Bradley Cooper and Danny Masterson as characters who are caught in Carl’s whirlwind of saying yes. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for a cameo from Danny Wallace, the author of the 2005 memoir on which the movie is loosely based.

Though Yes Man only sits at a 46% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s won a handful of awards and is widely considered to be among Carrey’s funnier films since his glory days of comedy in the 90s. If your goal is to have some laughs and enjoy a sweet story of positivity, you can do significantly worse than this entertaining romp.