An Underrated Ryan Reynolds Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

An underrated Ryan Reynolds flick has been dominating Netflix all week now. 2012’s Safe House has been on the Top 10 most popular films list on the streaming service for the past few days. This Saturday, it’s sitting at 10th place, but before that, it was hovering around a few spots higher, even hitting fifth at one point.

I say it’s a Reynolds film, but really, Safe House is a two-hander between the Deadpool star and Denzel Washington. The former features as a rookie CIA agent who’s put in charge of guarding a safe house in Cape Town, South Africa, where Washington’s veteran operative, who’s been accused of betraying the agency, is being questioned. When the place is sieged and the other agents are killed, though, Reynolds and Washington go on the run as they try to escape the mysterious group that’s after them.

Safe House is the sort of movie where you go in knowing exactly what you’re going to get from it, and sure enough, it hits all the tropes and cliches you’d expect it to. It’s too predictable to be a great flick, then, which explains its middling 53% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, Washington and Reynolds are on solid form, and that certainly makes up for the weaknesses of the script and the disappointing action. And you can definitely stick it on and have some fun with it, so that’s probably why it’s performing so well on Netflix lately.

Tell us, though, have you already checked out Safe House this week? And if so, did you enjoy it? Or were its shortcomings too glaring for you to overlook? As always, let us know down below.